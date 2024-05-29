XSGD (XSGD) Reaches One Day Volume of $968,303.09

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $968,303.09 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
XSGD Profile
XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,120,108 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XSGD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.
