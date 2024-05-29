Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

XNET opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

