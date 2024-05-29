Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
XNET opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
