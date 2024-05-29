XYO Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $107.43 million and $937,930.34 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,943.39 or 0.99948023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00814866 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $915,482.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

