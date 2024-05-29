Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Head to Head Survey

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAC and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91 Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $79.92, indicating a potential upside of 60.67%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Yandex.

This table compares IAC and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -2.54% -3.31% -2.14% Yandex 3.20% 5.96% 2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Yandex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $4.21 billion 0.95 $265.94 million ($1.58) -31.48 Yandex $8.92 billion 0.77 $221.50 million $0.82 23.10

IAC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yandex. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats IAC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. Yandex N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

