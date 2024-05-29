Yatra Online (YTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

