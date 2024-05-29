Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,452 shares of company stock worth $1,892,518. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after buying an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $36.32 on Friday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

