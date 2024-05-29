Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 1,840.0% in May

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 1,840.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.48) EPS for the quarter.
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company that focuses on commercializing products using the Camelina oilseeds in the United States. Its products include Camelina oil for production of high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA); and for use as a low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel (RD), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
