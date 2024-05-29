Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2026 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

NYSE ITT opened at $133.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 29.2% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 72,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

