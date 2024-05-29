Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $96,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares worth $2,080,030. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

