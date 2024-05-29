Zacks Research Weighs in on Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ FY2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $130.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,471 shares of company stock valued at $969,078. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

