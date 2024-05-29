Zacks Research Weighs in on The Hershey Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hershey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

NYSE:HSY opened at $197.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

