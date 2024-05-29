Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 204.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

Zalatoris II Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

