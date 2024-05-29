ZClassic Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $568,096.15 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.