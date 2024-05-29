Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6189 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 2,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.