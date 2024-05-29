Zscaler (ZS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -172.80 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

