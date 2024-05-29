Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Ice Mountain Llc Sells 46,380 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,484,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,405,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28.

On Friday, April 19th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,395,021.70.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96.

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 820,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

