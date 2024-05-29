Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.86

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.86 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 54.50 ($0.70). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 10,850 shares.

Zytronic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.54.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

