Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.86

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.86 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 54.50 ($0.70). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 10,850 shares.
Zytronic Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.54.
Zytronic Company Profile
Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zytronic
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.