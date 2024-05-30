1,045 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $475.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.30. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.53 and a twelve month high of $491.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

