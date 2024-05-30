1,191 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $33.97 on Wednesday, hitting $957.88. 900,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $377.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $937.41 and a 200 day moving average of $856.07.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

