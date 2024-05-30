17,976 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 53.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Prudential by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

