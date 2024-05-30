2,000 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,649,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 401,414 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.52. 6,756,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $796.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

