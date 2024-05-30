21,125 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 191,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,303. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

