24,537 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,532,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,550,207. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
