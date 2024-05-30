36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading 4.1% Higher

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 36,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 33,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

36Kr Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

