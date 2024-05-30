3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 12,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.85.
3D Printing ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.
3D Printing ETF Company Profile
