3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 12,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

3D Printing ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

3D Printing ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.