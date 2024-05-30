4,466 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 35.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Barclays reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

RCI traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 824,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,050. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

