4,702 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 9,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $4,594,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,542. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

