5,874 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 320,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

