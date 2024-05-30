5,955 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.82. 1,217,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.