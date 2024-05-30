622 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DECK traded up $22.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,087.81. 195,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,561. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.19. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $464.25 and a 1-year high of $1,095.48.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $16,922,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

