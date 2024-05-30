767 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Purchased by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.43. 248,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $1,797,739.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,821,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,946,322.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,542 shares of company stock worth $24,058,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

