8,680 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $54,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 1,168,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $18,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after buying an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 111,393 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 over the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 264,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

