930 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.8 %

NXPI stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,573. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $282.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.