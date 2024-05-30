AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $276.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.