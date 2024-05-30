Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,985 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $50,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $6.55 on Thursday, reaching $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 688,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,795. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

