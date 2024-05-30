Acala Token (ACA) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $99.44 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,574.10 or 0.99846752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011830 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10317805 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,908,413.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars.

