Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,620. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $284.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $191.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

