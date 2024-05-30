Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading Up 2.6%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 13,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.86.

About Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.