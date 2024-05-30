Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $112.57.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

