Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

AAP stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $112.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $127,234,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after acquiring an additional 626,294 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

