Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 916,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $112.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.