Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AHI opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $15.52.
Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile
