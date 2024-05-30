Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHI opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

