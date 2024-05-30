Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $21,210,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

