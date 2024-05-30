Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Up 0%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.50 ($11.41) and last traded at €10.39 ($11.29). Approximately 565,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.39 ($11.29).
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.11 and its 200 day moving average is €11.25.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
