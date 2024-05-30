Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

