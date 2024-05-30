Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Tops $49.62 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $49.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00053416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,404,699 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

