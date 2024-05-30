Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $58,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

ALLY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 78,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

