Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $46.92 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of CF Industries worth $46,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CF Industries by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.76. 113,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,422. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

