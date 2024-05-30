Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $53.77 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 163,399 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $53,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,327,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $88,547,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 249,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

