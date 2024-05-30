Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $68.98 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of NVR worth $68,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.8 %

NVR traded up $61.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7,396.69. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7,712.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,279.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

